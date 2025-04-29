'Kohli's Favourite Player': Michael Vaughan Faces Heat For Comparing Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Ben Stokes After RR vs GT Clash

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian to score a century in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Vaibhav's heroic exploits against the mighty Gujarat Titans have made him a household name, and he is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

The 14-year-old showcased a very fearless approach while batting against a bowling lineup that has proven international campaigners in their ranks. Suryavanshi's stellar knock has kept Rajasthan's hopes alive of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs mathematically.

Rajasthan can now win only seven games and end their league phase with fourteen points, but they are still in contention and need to win every game to give themselves the best possible chance. Rajasthan, who have botched a few run chases in the past in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the IPL, successfully chased down 210 runs against Gujarat Titans with more than 20 balls remaining in their innings.

Michael Vaughan Trolled For Comparing Suryavanshi To Ben Stokes

Suryavanshi, courtesy of his big-hitting prowess, has grabbed many eyeballs. Even the "God of Cricket," Sachin Tendulkar, took to his social media handles to lavish praise on the youngster.

Rajasthan had procured Vaibhav Suryavanshi's services for INR 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who always has blunt and straightforward opinions on cricketing matters, recently compared Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Ben Stokes.

English Test skipper Stokes is one of the most celebrated all-rounders of world cricket and is often seen as a clutch player who can finish games on his own. Vaughan comparing Vaibhav to Ben Stokes did not sit well with the fans, who then trolled him.

Here Are The Reactions

Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Ton Lights Jaipur Up

A 14-year-old scoring 94 runs out of 100 with the help of just boundaries is an undying tale of batting carnage. Suryavanshi scored all these runs against the likes of Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ishant Sharma. This does testify to his batting prowess.