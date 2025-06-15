'A Bit Of A Footfall': Former RCB Star AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli Had Stopped Talking To Him Due To A Mistake By The Proteas Legend

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently secured their first ever Indian Premier League title when they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th edition of the tournament. As RCB and Virat Kohli ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, the star Indian batter could be seen celebrating with former RCB star and a legend of the game AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are very close friends and have enjoyed playing together for RCB for many years before the retirement of the Proteas legend.

Now AB de Villiers has revealed that Virat Kohli up until a few months ago had stopped speaking to him.

AB de Villiers' Mistake Which Made Virat Kohli Stop Talking To Him

AB de Villiers was recently speaking to cricket.com. During the conversation the South African batter revealed that he had made a mistake which had angered Virat Kohli and led him to stop speaking to him for several months. AB de Villiers revealed that he had revealed Anushka Sharma's pregnancy by mistake on air which led to the former Indian captain ignoring his friend for months.

“I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again,” revealed AB de Villers while speaking to cricket.com.

