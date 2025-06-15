Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'A Bit Of A Footfall': Former RCB Star AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli Had Stopped Talking To Him Due To A Mistake By The Proteas Legend

Updated 15 June 2025 at 17:59 IST

'A Bit Of A Footfall': Former RCB Star AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli Had Stopped Talking To Him Due To A Mistake By The Proteas Legend

South African batter AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli had been teammates for a very long time as they spent several years playing for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli | Image: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently secured their first ever Indian Premier League title when they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th edition of the tournament. As RCB and Virat Kohli ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title, the star Indian batter could be seen celebrating with former RCB star and a legend of the game AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are very close friends and have enjoyed playing together for RCB for many years before the retirement of the Proteas legend. 

Now AB de Villiers has revealed that Virat Kohli up until a few months ago had stopped speaking to him. 

AB de Villiers' Mistake Which Made Virat Kohli Stop Talking To Him 

AB de Villiers was recently speaking to cricket.com. During the conversation the South African batter revealed that he had made a mistake which had angered Virat Kohli and led him to stop speaking to him for several months. AB de Villiers revealed that he had revealed Anushka Sharma's pregnancy by mistake on air which led to the former Indian captain ignoring his friend for months. 

“I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again,” revealed AB de Villers while speaking to cricket.com. 

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins Hints At Australia Following Indian Cricket's Footsteps For Next Two Years, Shows Subtle Signs Of Changes For Next WTC Cycle

Virat Kohli Ends 18 Year Wait For IPL Title 

Virat Kohli ended his 18-year wait for an Indian Premier League title as he finally managed to win the trophy in the 2025 season of the tournament. Virat Kohli and RCB had played three finals before the 2025 season and had lost all of them, however the fourth time was the charm as his wait ended with a six run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

ALSO READ | 'World Wasn't Ready': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Calls For Discontinued Champions League T20 To Make A Comeback

Published 15 June 2025 at 17:59 IST