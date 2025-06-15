Pat Cummins Hints At Australia Following Indian Cricket's Footsteps For Next Two Years, Shows Subtle Signs Of Changes For Next WTC Cycle

WTC 2025 Final: Australia is not used to losing big games on big stages. The spirit of a fight is ingrained in their DNA, and they refuse to give up when the going gets tough. There has hardly been any Australian captain since Steve Waugh's era who hasn't won an ICC Trophy across formats, and that speaks a lot about the Aussie fire and their methods of delivering in big games.

Pat Cummins Lays Down The Law For His Teammates

The biggest problem for Australia in the recently culminated WTC Final was their opening combination, where they had to pair Marnus Labuschagne with Usman Khawaja. Former Aussie captain Mark Taylor recently spoke about how Cummins should bring back Sam Konstas into the mix and sort the issue out. After the happenings of the WTC 2025 Final, Pat Cummins hinted towards the fact that Australia might reset things heading into the new cycle.

'I think we'll get a couple of weeks before the first Test in the West Indies, so I think we'll sit down and have a bit of a think after we digest this game. But for me, I think a new WTC cycle in some ways does feel like a bit of a reset,' said Cummins after the match. Team India did the same thing ahead of the new cycle of the World Test Championship.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from the longest format of the game, the Indian team is resetting a lot of things, and they are trying to start with a clean slate that lays the foundation for the future.

The Champion Mindset Of The Aussies