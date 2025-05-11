Four Australian Cricketers Playing In PSL Escape Missile Strikes In Nur Khan Air Base As Indian Armed Forces Hammer Pakistan: Reports

Following India's massive air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in retaliation of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, India and Pakistan were engaged in cross-border conflict with both countries carrying out missile and drone strikes on each other. During these days of conflict, India heavily damaged Pakistan and their military infrastructure. As the tensions between India and Pakistan grew, the PSL and the IPL were cancelled with all of the overseas players heading back to their home countries.

With all of the players leaving from India and Pakistan to their home nations, a report has come in that four Australian cricketers narrowly escaped missile strikes that India conducted within Pakistan.

Australian Cricketers Narrow Escape During Missile Strikes

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, four Australian Cricketers- Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner, and Mitch Owen were leaving Pakistan to head to Dubai via a charter flight in light of the situation in Pakistan. The four Australian Cricketers were taking a charter plane from the Nur Khan Air Base to Dubai.

The Nur Khan Air Base was one of the air bases that India destroyed with it's missile strikes. According to the report, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner and Mitch Owen left in a charter flight just three hours before India blew the air base to kingdom come.

“Sean and Ben are relieved to be in Dubai now. They are resting at a hotel as they prepare to fly back to Sydney. It has obviously been a challenging last 24 hours or so for all the players both physically and mentally. The next steps are to get them home safely as soon as possible. The organizers of the PSL have done their best to get the players out of Pakistan quickly in trying circumstances in a situation that is much bigger than the game of cricket itself," said Peter Lovitt who is the manager of Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis.

Daryl Mitchell Promises To Never Play In Pakistan Again

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was also one of the players who was playing in the Pakistan Super League. According to a statement by Rishad Hossain while speaking to Cricbuzz, the Bangladeshi spinner revealed that the Kiwi all-rounder had told him that he will never play in Pakistan again.