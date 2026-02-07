Pramod Madushan Approved As Replacement For Eshan Malinga In Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Pramod Madushan as a replacement for Eshan Malinga in the Sri Lanka squad, as per a release.

Madushan, a medium-fast bowler who has played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Eshan Malinga was ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 owing to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old had sustained a blow during the recently concluded T20I series against England.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The ETC of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan - ICC General Manager - Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Sri Lanka's updated squad for the T20 WC 2026: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Pramod Madushan.

Led by Dasun Shanaka, the co-hosts boast a strong squad and will be aiming to recreate their 2014 triumph, when they lifted the title.