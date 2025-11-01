Updated 1 November 2025 at 13:35 IST
Gautam Gambhir's 2011 World Cup Winning Teammate Questions Arshdeep Singh's Continued Absence From Indian T20I Team
Australia are currently 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match IND vs AUS T20I series. The third T20I of the series will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match IND vs AUS T20I series. Australia are currently 1-0 up in the series and the 'men in blue' will have to do everything in their power to nullify Australia's lead after the third game, which is scheduled to be played in Hobart.
India were being considered as invincible before the start of the series, but they are having a tough time while playing in challenging Australian conditions.
ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma's Surprised Reaction To Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Remaining IND vs AUS T20I Games Goes Viral
Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion
After shifting to a more aggressive template of playing T20I cricket, the Indian team management continues to take decisions that support more batting depth. On most of the occasions, India bat till number eight in T20Is and this has resulted in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh being left out of the side consistently. The pacer is India's highest wicket-taker in the format, but he still fails to find his way into the eleven.
Advertisement
Former India spinner and Gautam Gambhir's 2011 World Cup winning teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned Arshdeep Singh's exclusion from the Indian side. Arshdeep also played a pivotal role in India winning their second World T20 in 2024. While speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said that Arshdeep should be India's second pacer in the lineup and he should spearhead India's bowling when Bumrah isn't around.
"Arshdeep Singh’s name should be the second name on your fast bowlers’ list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out on the XI in this side. I don’t really get it," said Ashwin.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir And Suryakumar Yadav's India In Big Trouble After Shocking Loss To Australia In Adelaide, All Eyes On IND vs AUS 3rd T20I
India Look To Deny Australia Their Unassailable Lead
Australia are currently 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series and they will look to secure an unassailable lead against the visitors. The third match of the series will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2, 2025.
I can also help compile a player-by-player analysis or a bowling depth chart if you'd like to explore India's selection dynamics further.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 1 November 2025 at 13:35 IST