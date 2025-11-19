Injured New Zealand Batsman Topples Rohit Sharma To Become Number One-Ranked ODI Batter In Latest ICC Rankings

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma marked his comeback in style by winning the 'player of the series' award in the recently culminated India vs Australia ODI series. Rohit, who was questioned time and again on his form, fitness, and his willingness to play international cricket, shut his critics down with a stellar hundred in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series.

From the three matches that he played in the IND vs AUS ODI series, Rohit Sharma scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 85.59 and with an average of 101. Rohit Sharma will next be seen in the India vs South Africa ODI series.

Daryl Mitchell Ends Rohit Sharma's Reign

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma's reign as the number one-ranked ODI batsman has come to an end now. Courtesy of his 119-run knock against West Indies, Daryl Mitchell has dethroned Rohit and has gained the top spot. Mitchell struck his best form and ended up scoring his seventh ODI century against the Caribbean team in the series opener.

Mitchell has held the top spot for the first time in his career and he is only the second Kiwi batter after great Glenn Turner to go to the number one spot. Kiwi greats such as Martin Crowe, Andrew Jones, Roger Twose, Nathan Astle, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Ross Taylor have all been in the top five, but Mitchell and Turner are the only two batters to hold the top spot.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, he has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against the West Indies. The batter sustained a minor groin muscle tear and will not participate in the upcoming games.

Temba Bavuma Benefits From His Valiant Show In Kolkata