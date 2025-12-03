Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Asked to Give Clarity to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: 'Want Dressing Room to be Fun Place'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Ind vs SA: Things are not ideal inside the Indian dressing-room. Multiple reports claim that coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are not going along well which clearly means there is a divide in the team. Amid all the rumours doing the rounds, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has offered some advise. As per Dasgupta, somebody needs to sit with the two cricketers and give them clarity as that seems to be missing.

‘Spell out clearly what they expect’

“You can't go into every series with the same discussions going around. One needs to sit with them and get everything sorted. The team management and selectors need to spell out clearly what they expect from Kohli and Rohit,” Dasgupta told the Times of India.

“Similarly, Rohit and Kohli also offer an idea of how they want to plan their preparation for the World Cup in 2027. You want the dressing room to be a fun place and at peace,” he added.

RoKo Firing

Their good run has continued from Sydney to Ranchi. The two senior pros have been unstoppable and feels like they have rolled back time. While Rohit hit a blazing fifty in Ranchi, Kohli went on to smash a brilliant hundred. The two shared a 136-run stand which put India in front in the game. They would obviously love to continue their good run of form when they take on South Africa in the second game in Raipur on December 3.

