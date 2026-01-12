Harshit Rana Admits Evolution As All‑Rounder Following Vadodara Heroics; Seamer Determined to Influence Matches at No.8 Spot

Harshit Rana plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara | Image: AP

Indian seamer Harshit Rana opens up about developing himself as an all-rounder and stepping up to the task whenever his team needs him. The impactful fast bowler also revealed how he got himself performing well with the bat in the lower order.

In the first ODI match between India and New Zealand, Harshit Rana stepped up in the order and delivered a solid rescue effort alongside KL Rahul. Despite some miscues while running between wickets, Rana offered an outstanding performance with the bat, aiding India's chase of 301 in Vadodara.

Harshit Rana Calls Himself an Evolving All‑Rounder Following Vadodara Heroics

Harshit Rana revealed that his father had made him bat in the beginning, as he believed that an all-rounder would quickly get the opportunity to play for India.

The Indian seamer also acknowledged that he has been developing himself as an all-rounder. Rana intends to walk in at the number eight spot and contribute 30-40 runs whenever the team requires. He added that the development is underway while training in the nets.

"My father made me bat from the beginning because one thing that was in his mind from the beginning was that all-rounders play for India very quickly. I think when I call him today, he is going to scold me because I lost my wicket 20 runs before.

I am developing myself to come out at number eight and contribute 30-40 runs whenever the team needs. I am working on it on the nets," Harshit Rana said in a video shared by BCCI on social media.

Harshit Rana, KL Rahul's Late Rescue Propel India Towards Four-Wicket Win

Following a solid performance from India's top order, those in the middle had a minor fumble following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal at four. Shreyas Iyer was also dismissed at a crucial stage, putting the Men in Blue in a perilous spot.

Harshit Rana walked in at Washington Sundar's spot as the latter sprained his foot while in action. He paired up with KL Rahul to put up a rescue effort for India.