WATCH | Varun Chakravarthy's Bat Breaks Hilariously During Nets Ahead of 1st T20I: 'Handle Just Cracked'

Ind vs SA: In a few hours from now, India would lock horns with South Africa in the opening T20I in the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. Ahead of the game, the Indian team had a practice session in Cuttack on Monday. During the net session, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that his bat broke after he faced just one delivery and he also admitted that he did not know how it happened.

WATCH VIDEO

'Don't know what happened'

"I don't know what happened, the handle just cracked. I didn't expect that, it was my first ball in the nets," Chakaravarthy said with a smile on his face.

Chakravarthy is majorly known for his bowling prowess. In fact, he is currently the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world. He is a mystery spinner and one of India's best in limited overs cricket currently. For the unversed, it took Chakravarthy 16 innings to get his first international run. However, he has started focusing on his batting lately.

Advertisement

He is expected to play a huge role in India's five games against South Africa at home. Against SA, he would be expected to stem the flow of runs and pick wickets in the middle overs. He would be one of India's biggest hopes during the T20 World Cup as well. In 29 T20Is, he has picked up 45 wickets with a best of five for 17. What makes him special in this day and age is his economy rate, which is under 7 runs per over. He is a modern-day genius with the ball and an asset for the Indian cricket team, at least in white-ball cricket.

Advertisement