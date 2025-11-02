Updated 2 November 2025 at 08:19 IST
'Last Push, Jai Hind': Gautam Gambhir And Suryakumar Yadav Lead Charge As IND Men's Team Extend Wishes To 'Women In Blue' For IND-W vs SA-W WC Final
India and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup. This is the first time that India and Australia will play each other in an ODI World Cup final
Another big day awaits Indian cricket. The Women in Blue are gearing up to play the biggest match of their life, the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final. India will lock horns with South Africa in the summit clash of the marquee tournament, and they are just one step away from scripting history and registering their biggest win in Women's ODIs. India repeated their heroics from the 2017 ODI World Cup, and they knocked Australia out of the tournament.
India Men's Team Extend Wishes to Women's Team
Despite losing three consecutive games in the group stages, India came back strongly in the Women's World Cup in their last two group games. Their win against Australia in the semis will be remembered by the generations to come, and they currently look like the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. India women have been in a similar kind of a situation, and they wouldn't want history to repeat itself at any cost.
In 2017, the Women in Blue had knocked Australia out of the World Cup, but they faltered in the final against England, who eventually ended up winning the trophy. Neither the men's team nor the women's team has been able to win the ODI World Cup since 2021, but now Harmanpreet Kaur and her women have a chance of breaking that jinx.
Prior to the World Cup final, the Indian men's team wished Harmanpreet and Co. the very best for the game. The 'Men in Blue' are currently stationed in Australia and are playing a five-match T20I series against the Aussies.
Rain Threat Looms Large on Women's World Cup Final
India and South Africa women are preparing to play the biggest game of their lives, but there is an element of rain in the equation.
The match is to be played in Navi Mumbai, and a few passing showers are expected during the course of the summit clash.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 08:19 IST