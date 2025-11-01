IND-W vs SA-W: Harmanpreet Kaur And Laura Wolvaardt Pose With The Women's WC Trophy As India And South Africa Prowl In 'Foothills Of Greatness'

The Women's ODI World Cup will finally have a new champion after a span of 52 years, from the inception of the tournament to be precise. Former champions Australia and England had qualified for the semi-finals of the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup, but they were eventually knocked out by India and South Africa.

Australia and England have won a total of 11 Women's ODI World Cups, but now it is time for a new champion to rise. South Africa, who missed out on winning the T20 World Cup last year, will want to stun India and win the ODI World Cup for the first time in history.

Harmanpreet Kaur And Laura Wolvaardt Pose With The World Cup Trophy

India and South Africa have had very different campaigns. Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa won six out of the eight matches that they played so far. India, on the other hand, forced their ways into the semis despite losing three consecutive group stage games. India won only four games out of the eight that they played so far, and one game ended as no result. Both India and South Africa are coming off great performances in the semi-final and it will be a high-octane clash.

Prior to the much-important India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt posed with the Women's World Cup at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted the pictures on their social media accounts.

This is the first time that South Africa and India are coming face-to-face in any edition of the ODI World Cup. Both these countries had faced each other in the final of the men's World T20, and India had outplayed South Africa to win their second T20 World Cup.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Head-To-Head Record