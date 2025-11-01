Harmanpreet Kaur's India Eye An End To 14-Year-Old Drought As 'Women In Blue' Prepare To Face South Africa In World Cup 2025 Final

The summit clash of the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup will be played between India and South Africa. This is the first time that India and South Africa will lock horns with each other in an ODI World Cup final. India and South Africa have defeated former champions Australia and England in the semi-final, and they are now in with a chance to be called the ODI World Champions for the very first time.

Harmanpreet Kaur Eyes An End To India's 14-Year-Old Drought

Despite being one of the strongest One Day International (ODI) side, India have struggled to win an ODI World Cup since 2011. The men have competed in three editions (2015, 2019, and 2023) since then, and the women have also competed in as many editions (2013, 2017, and 2022). Since MS Dhoni, no other Indian captain has led his/her team to an ODI World Cup glory.

Under Rohit Sharma, the men's team came pretty close to winning the ODI World Cup in 2023, whereas the women's team under Mithali Raj lost the summit clash of the Women's ODI World Cup to England in 2017. Many believe that the Indian women's team has a habit of crumbling under pressure, and the upcoming final of the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup will present itself as the biggest challenge of their lives.

It has been over 5300 days that the men's or the women's team won the ODI World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur's India have gotten yet another chance to put an end to this drought, and they like to put their best foot forward in this high-octane clash.

New Champion To Be Crowned In Mumbai