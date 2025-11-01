'He Has To Deliver': Michael Vaughan Gives His Blunt Take On The Chances Of Ben Stokes Leading England To An Away Ashes Win

The upcoming 2025 edition of The Ashes will be played in Australia. The Aussies are not only the defending champions of the historic urn, but they are also the favourites to win it once again.

The last time England had visited Australia to play the five-match Test series, they had succumbed to a 4-0 series. This outcome caused many landmark changes in English cricket, and one of them was Ben Stokes being appointed as England's Test skipper. This time around, when England visit Australia, they will try to turn things around.

Michael Vaughan Speaks on Ben Stokes' Chances of Winning The Ashes

England, in the past three years, have taken a lot of pride in their way of playing Test cricket in an aggressive way. Often known as 'Bazball', England continue to play a fierce brand of cricket, but this is the first time that they will be tested in Australian conditions. England missed a chance of retaining the urn when Australia played The Ashes in their backyard, but this time they will want to stun Australia 'Down Under'.

Ex-England and Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan has given his two cents on Ben Stokes' chances of leading England to an Ashes victory. Vaughan said that skipper Stokes will have to deliver, and he will want to hold the urn in his own hands.

"I think Ben and his mentality, and the way that he plays his cricket, this is his moment. He has to deliver and he has to get that urn in his hand. And it's not putting him under pressure. They'll be speaking in this kind of language in the dressing room. They will expect to win this series and now's the time to deliver. I think they need a trophy," said ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan while speaking at the Viagogo event.

Pat Cummins to Miss First Ashes Test