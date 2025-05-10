Gautam Gambhir And The BCCI Will Likely To Have Two Big Problems To Address If Virat Kohli Choses To Retire From Test Cricket

IND vs ENG: India will take on England in a five-match Test series that starts on June 20, 2025. The England series will also kickstart India's World Test Championship 2027 cycle. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and all eyes will be on the youngsters of the team and how they perform in the tough English conditions.

The last phase of WTC 2025 ended in a very tragic manner for Team India. A home series loss against New Zealand and an away Test series loss against Australia knocked the 'Men in Blue' out of WTC 2025 Final. The last time India toured England in 2021-22, the series ended in a 2-2 draw. India will tour England after a span of three years, and it is a very different English side that will play against England.

In the last few years, England has transformed their red ball game and switched to an aggressive way of playing the game. In all fairness, the next tour might see one of the youngest teams to have toured England ever.

Problems For India Ahead Of The England Tour

Much ahead of the India vs England series, Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement. Now, it is being speculated that Virat Kohli might also announce his Test retirement ahead of the England series. Reports suggest that Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of the England series.

According to the reports, the BCCI has requested Kohli to at least carry on till the England series. If the former India skipper decides to walk away from Test cricket, it will leave a huge void in the Indian Test team. The management then needs to decide who will bat for India at number 4, a position that has been owned by Virat Kohli for a very long time now. Let's have a look at how the Indian Test XI might look like if Virat walks away just like Rohit.

India's Predicted XI for the England series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

BCCI Yet To Decide Next Test Captain