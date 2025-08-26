Kohli Felt Unwanted in Team India? Manoj Tiwary's Shocking Assumption Behind Virat's Test Retirement

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket just ahead of the tour of England. His retirement stunned the entire cricketing fraternity as that was not expected. While fans are still trying to figure out what may have been the reason behind his call, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has given his assumption on the situation. As per Tiwary, Kohli may have felt unwanted in the team set-up. He also reckoned that is something Kohli would not like to speak about publicly.

‘Think he was not feeling like he was wanted’

"I don't know what happened. What is the story behind the scenes? I think he was not feeling like he was wanted in Team India. Only he can say. I think he will not come out and ever say this thing in a public forum because the human he has become, he has evolved as a human being, I think he is very happy with what God has given to him. He is becoming spiritual as well. When someone becomes spiritual, they just leave all these things aside and focus on the present. They don't want to talk about the past. He has evolved as a human being; I don't think he will come forward and ever say what has happened behind the scenes," he said on Crictracker.