Mohammed Siraj Performs Better in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence? India's Oval Hero Opens up on Trending Talk

Mohammed Siraj emerged as India's hero at the Oval, powering his side to a series-levelling win. But after that, there was much talk about Siraj performing better in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. India's pace spearhead, Bumrah, played three out of the five Tests due to workload management. It was surprising that India won the Tests in England in which Bumrah did not play. Since then, this talk has been happening.

Siraj, who picked up eight wickets during the Oval Test, finally broke his silence on this matter. Claiming that he does not pay too much heed on such things, Siraj admitted how he kept the others motivated.

‘Time to make all that talk stop’

"I told you at Edgbaston that people are talking about me, and it’s time to make all that talk stop. I usually am very aware of what I’m doing, and do not pay heed to what people are saying because people do not know my struggle. Despite that, I thought it’s time to stop such talk because it was getting too much. With Jassi Bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) not being there due to his back injury and his workload being managed, I tried my bit to keep the positivity in the bowling unit. Whenever I was talking to my teammates, Akash Deep and all, I was trying to spread the belief that we can do it. We can repeat what we have done already," he told RevSportz.

Siraj Fires in England

He was the leading wicket-taker of the five-match series.