Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rashid Khan After LSG Beat GT in IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral | WATCH

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Expectations were high from Rishabh Pant after he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League, but unfortunately, he did not live upto the billing with the bat and as the leader. But on Thursday night in Ahmedabad, it was a different story as Lucknow edge Gujarat by 33 runs.

Lucknow will not make the playoffs with the win, but the win would have brought back some smiles in the camp. What stole the show was Pant's heartwarming gesture towards Rashid Khan after the match. During the customary handshake, Pant was spotted kissing Rashid's shoulder. The moment caught the eye of the fans and they are loving the exchange. Here is the clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Claiming that he is definitely happy, Pant admitted that they need to learn and get better.

‘We need to learn and get better’

"Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket. There was a time in the tournament we had the chances to qualify. But that's part and parcel of the game. We need to learn and get better," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

At the Narendra Modi stadium, Pant made a breezy 16 runs off just 6 balls, as he smashed Rabada for two sixes in the backend of the innings.

Before the match versus Gujarat, in 12 appearances, Pant laboured to muster up 135 runs at a scrappy average of 12.27 while barely managing to maintain a strike rate of 100.