com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rashid Khan After LSG Beat GT in IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral | WATCH

Updated May 23rd 2025, 11:12 IST

Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rashid Khan After LSG Beat GT in IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral | WATCH

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant has had a season to forget, but Thursday night was different as Lucknow beat Gujarat.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Pant's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rashid
Pant's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rashid | Image: @IPL Screengrab

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Expectations were high from Rishabh Pant after he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League, but unfortunately, he did not live upto the billing with the bat and as the leader. But on Thursday night in Ahmedabad, it was a different story as Lucknow edge Gujarat by 33 runs. 

ALSO READ: Ignored? Gill's Seemingly Cold Handshake With Pant After GT Lose at Home

Lucknow will not make the playoffs with the win, but the win would have brought back some smiles in the camp. What stole the show was Pant's heartwarming gesture towards Rashid Khan after the match. During the customary handshake, Pant was spotted kissing Rashid's shoulder. The moment caught the eye of the fans and they are loving the exchange. Here is the clip. 

WATCH VIDEO

Claiming that he is definitely happy, Pant admitted that they need to learn and get better. 

‘We need to learn and get better’

"Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket. There was a time in the tournament we had the chances to qualify. But that's part and parcel of the game. We need to learn and get better," Pant said at the post-match presentation. 

ALSO READ: 'Kohli Deserves it...': Ex-IND Star Urges RCB To End IPL Trophy Drought

At the Narendra Modi stadium, Pant made a breezy 16 runs off just 6 balls, as he smashed Rabada for two sixes in the backend of the innings.

Before the match versus Gujarat, in 12 appearances, Pant laboured to muster up 135 runs at a scrappy average of 12.27 while barely managing to maintain a strike rate of 100. 

Despite the loss, Gujarat remains on top in the points table, with nine wins and four defeats in their 13 matches, they have 18 points. The Titans take on Chennai in their last league game and they would hope to win that one and finish in the top two. 

Published May 23rd 2025, 11:05 IST