'Gautam Gambhir Blunder': Dhruv Jurel Gets Trolled After Another Failure During 2nd Test in Guwahati
Ind vs SA: Dhruv Jurel faced massive backlash after yet another failure during the ongoing 2nd Test in Guwahati.
Ind vs SA: Trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series versus South Africa, hosts India found themselves in trouble again in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. Needing 549 to win on the final day with eight wickets in hand, Dhruv Jurel was expected to play a gritty knock after his failure in the first essay, but he failed to do that as he perished for two runs off three balls. Jurel was removed by Simon Harmer on the final day at Guwahati as he was caught at slips by Aiden Markram. Now, he is facing massive backlash for his show. While some fans are claiming that Jurel is overrated, others reckon he is in the good books of coach Gautam Gambhir and hence he finds a spot in the XI.
Gambhir's Blunder
India on Verge of Home Whitewash
With six wickets in hand and two full sessions to go, India are surely staring at another home Test series whitewash.
India have traditionally been very good at home, yet in recent times - things have changed. Last year, after Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach, India were whitewashed at home by New Zealand in a three-match Test series. India need some heroic stuff from the players yet to come into bat to save this Test. It will be very difficult considering SA have been superior to India in all departments.
