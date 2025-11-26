'Gautam Gambhir Blunder': Dhruv Jurel Gets Trolled After Another Failure During 2nd Test in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: Trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series versus South Africa, hosts India found themselves in trouble again in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. Needing 549 to win on the final day with eight wickets in hand, Dhruv Jurel was expected to play a gritty knock after his failure in the first essay, but he failed to do that as he perished for two runs off three balls. Jurel was removed by Simon Harmer on the final day at Guwahati as he was caught at slips by Aiden Markram. Now, he is facing massive backlash for his show. While some fans are claiming that Jurel is overrated, others reckon he is in the good books of coach Gautam Gambhir and hence he finds a spot in the XI.