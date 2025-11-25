'Gautam Gambhir Can Say Whatever he Wants — I Don’t Care': India Coach Lambasted by Ex-BCCI Chief Selector Amid Guwahati Test

Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir, India's cricket team coach, has been facing much backlash after the side lost the Kolkata Test against South Africa. And now that the side is staring at a Test whitewash at home, former Board of Control of Cricket in India selector Kris Srikkanth has blasted Gambhir. He criticised the move of excluding Axar Patel and claimed that too much of ‘chopping and changing’ does not help.

‘Why isn’t Axar Patel playing?’

“Why isn’t Axar Patel playing? Was he unfit? He has been consistent at all levels. Why so much chopping and changing?” Srikkanth said, criticising the omission of the all-rounder. “Every alternate match someone is making a debut. They can call it trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants — I don’t care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about.”

“I don’t understand. Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the pitch. Then today we see Indians edging to slips against Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and also getting out to bouncers from Marco Jansen — five wickets to short balls on a supposed ‘road’," he added.

SA Dominate in Guwahati

The reigning world champions are on a roll in Guwahati as well. They have a lead of 448 runs already and have lost merely three wickets. They would ideally look to get a score in excess off 500 before contemplating declaration. SA are 166 for three and have Tristan Stubbs and Toni De Zorzi in the middle. India would be hoping for a miracle from here on in as a win seems a distant dream with so much time left in the ongoing Test match.