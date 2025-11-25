WATCH | Rishabh Pant Laughing Shamelessly After Missing an Easy Stumping Off Tristan Stubbs During Guwahati Test Goes Viral

Ind vs SA: South Africa, the reigning world champions in Test cricket, are giving hosts India a taste of their own medicine in their own backyard. After winning the Kolkata Test, SA are dominating in Guwahati as well. Captain Rishabh Pant has been in the spotlight after his dismal show with the bat in the first essay and now things have gotten worse for him on Day 4 of the game. Pant missed an easy stumping chance of Tristan Stubbs at the stroke of tea. Washington Sundar deceived Stubbs in the air and Pant grasped the stumping chance. But what made news was Pant shamelessly laughing after the missed opportunity.

Here is the clip of Pant laughing after the miss that is going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

In real-time, it seemed like there was extra bounce that deceived the India captain. But his laughing gesture has certainly not gone down well with fans. Stubbs was on seven off 36 when the incident happened. Stubbs is an attacking player and India would now hope that the miss does not prove to be costly.

SA Eye Whitewash

They already have the lead and now the Temba Bavuma-led side would look to win at Guwahati and create history. Interesting to see if India can stop SA from a clean-sweep or not. With five more sessions to go, it will not be easy from an Indian point of view. At the time of filing the copy, SA have a lead of 396 runs and with seven more wickets in hand - they would look to get to 500 before declaring. Stubbs and Tony De Zorzi are in the middle and they would resume after tea. India would look to get wickets to stem the flow of runs.