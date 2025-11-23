Updated 23 November 2025 at 17:21 IST
WATCH: Marco Jansen Fumes In Anger After Missing Test Century During IND vs SA Guwahati Test
South Africa are currently 1-0 up in the ongoing IND vs SA Test series. South Africa scored a total of 489 runs in the first innings of the Guwahati Test
It is safe to say that South Africa have been all over India in the ongoing two-match Test series. India have continued to struggle against SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) at home, and the ongoing South Africa series is no different. Much to India's shock, South Africa have dominated the Indian conditions and have played better cricket as compared to the hosts.
South Africa came to the Guwahati Test with a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series and continued to dominate India. The Proteas scored a total of 489 runs in the first innings of the Guwahati Test, and they have almost ruled out the chances of India's victory in the second Test match of the series.
Marco Jansen Fumes After Missing Hundred
Irrespective of conditions and oppositions, India have cultivated a habit of not being able to dismiss the tailenders, and the second Test match against South Africa was no different. Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy scored 109 runs off 206 balls, and the Indian bowlers did not have any answers to it. Marco Jansen also put his best foot forward, and he added valuable 93 runs to South Africa's score.
Unfortunately, Jansen lost his wicket when he was just seven runs away from his maiden Test hundred. The pacer, while playing a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, dragged one back to the stumps, and he was left fuming. Jansen is the second-highest run-scorer of the series and has accumulated 106 runs across two Test matches with an average of 35.33 and at a strike rate of 96.36.
Series On The Line For Team India
India are currently 1-0 down in the series, and they need to win the Guwahati Test at all cost. The Proteas have registered a mammoth total of 489 runs on the board, and with three more days to go in the Test, India will have to put up a herculean effort to stun South Africa and level the series.
