'It’ll Be A Collaboration': Pat Cummins Sends Warning Signals To England For Pink Ball Test After Australia Demolish Ben Stokes' Men In Perth
Australia defeated England by 8 wickets in the first Ashes Test. The second Test of the series will be played from December 4, 2025
Australia have left England stunned after the first Ashes Test. The Aussies defeated England by 8 wickets, and they are now 1-0 up in the series. The Aussies went in with a depleted bowling side, but it was Mitchell Starc's masterclass that blew the English team apart. Despite Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins not playing the game, Mitchell Starc claimed a total of 10 wickets and restrained England.
For his heroics in Perth, Mitchell Starc was adjudged the 'player of the match'. Starc picked 7 wickets in the first innings and then ended up dismissing three English batsmen in the second innings of the game.
All Eyes On Pat Cummins' Return
The first Test of the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Ashes was dictated by fast bowling, and the second Test is going to be no different. Pink ball Test match at The Gabba sounds like a very lucrative prospect as far as fast bowlers are concerned. Cummins had to miss the first Test match of the series due to a lumbar bone stress.
The Aussie pacer has carefully managed his bowling program, and the prospects of him returning to play the second Test match in Gabba look promising as of now. Cummins recently spoke about how he is feeling at the moment to register a comeback at The Gabba.
'It’ll be a collaboration between myself and the selectors and the physios and the doctors. It’s feeling good, I have had a couple of good sessions over here in Perth this week. I’ll have a bowl every few days, hopefully it goes all well, and we’ll map out what the Gabba looks like,' said Pat Cummins while addressing the concerns around his return at the Gabba.
Tough Times For England Ahead
Ben Stokes-led England will like to think that they have shot themselves in the foot. The visitors were in with a great chance of winning the first game, considering the fact that both Hazlewood and Cummins were out of the game, but now Australia's bowling will be strengthened with both the pacers returning, and England will have to be very careful about their plans heading into the next game.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 23 November 2025 at 12:11 IST