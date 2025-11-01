'Everyone Is Looking At Each Other In Confusion': Gautam Gambhir Called Out Over Inconsistency In India's T20I Batting Order

The Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir has shifted to an ultra-aggressive way of T20I cricket, and this formula worked pretty well for them till the Asia Cup that they won undefeated.

The 'men in blue' are currently locking horns with Mitchell Marsh's Australia in a five-match T20I series, and they haven't looked comfortable so far while playing in the Australian conditions. More than anything else, it is India's ever-changing batting lineup in the T20Is that has left everybody confused.

Sadagopan Ramesh Questions Team Management

The Indian team management surprised everybody by promoting Sanju Samson and demoting Suryakumar Yadav in the second India vs Australia T20I game. What baffled everybody even more was the fact that Harshit Rana was sent ahead of all-rounder Shivam Dube. Despite Harshit playing a handy knock, the India T20I batting order lacks clarity, and it keeps on changing in every other game.

Former India batter Sadagopan Ramesh took to his Instagram account and gave his verdict on the team management playing musical chair with the Indian batting lineup. While giving his two cents on the matter, Ramesh also added that Tilak Varma had won India the Asia Cup final while batting at number four, but then the team management decided to move him to number five.

"India needs to stop playing musical chairs with their batting order. They would have had a great chance of winning if they had scored 160 to 170. Didn't Suryakumar Yadav play well at No. 3 in the last match? He was not out as well. Then why send Sanju Samson at No. 3. He went from opening to No. 5 and now from 5 to 3. Because of this, everyone is looking at each other in confusion on who might go in to bat next," said Sadagopan Ramesh on his Instagram account.

India At The Risk Of Losing No. 1 Spot In T20Is

