Updated 1 November 2025 at 17:25 IST
'Everyone Is Looking At Each Other In Confusion': Gautam Gambhir Called Out Over Inconsistency In India's T20I Batting Order
Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in the second AUS vs IND T20I. Australia are currently 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir has shifted to an ultra-aggressive way of T20I cricket, and this formula worked pretty well for them till the Asia Cup that they won undefeated.
The 'men in blue' are currently locking horns with Mitchell Marsh's Australia in a five-match T20I series, and they haven't looked comfortable so far while playing in the Australian conditions. More than anything else, it is India's ever-changing batting lineup in the T20Is that has left everybody confused.
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir's 2011 World Cup Winning Teammate Questions Arshdeep Singh's Continued Absence From Indian T20I Team
Sadagopan Ramesh Questions Team Management
The Indian team management surprised everybody by promoting Sanju Samson and demoting Suryakumar Yadav in the second India vs Australia T20I game. What baffled everybody even more was the fact that Harshit Rana was sent ahead of all-rounder Shivam Dube. Despite Harshit playing a handy knock, the India T20I batting order lacks clarity, and it keeps on changing in every other game.
Advertisement
Former India batter Sadagopan Ramesh took to his Instagram account and gave his verdict on the team management playing musical chair with the Indian batting lineup. While giving his two cents on the matter, Ramesh also added that Tilak Varma had won India the Asia Cup final while batting at number four, but then the team management decided to move him to number five.
"India needs to stop playing musical chairs with their batting order. They would have had a great chance of winning if they had scored 160 to 170. Didn't Suryakumar Yadav play well at No. 3 in the last match? He was not out as well. Then why send Sanju Samson at No. 3. He went from opening to No. 5 and now from 5 to 3. Because of this, everyone is looking at each other in confusion on who might go in to bat next," said Sadagopan Ramesh on his Instagram account.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma's Surprised Reaction To Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Remaining IND vs AUS T20I Games Goes Viral
India At The Risk Of Losing No. 1 Spot In T20Is
India's loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has larger implications, and they are now running the risk of losing their number one spot in the T20Is. India are currently at the top spot with 271 rating points, and Australia have closed in on the top spot with 269 points to their name. India have to win at least two out of three remaining ODIs if they want to retain the top spot.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 1 November 2025 at 17:25 IST