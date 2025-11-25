WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Points Fingers in Heated Pep-Talk During Guwahati Test; Anil Kumble Shows Him Mirror

Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir, Team India coach, has been facing a lot of backlash since the side lost in Kolkata. Now, with pressure and heat rising on Gambhir, he was seen pointing fingers at players during what seemed like a pep-talk. Not much can be understood what was happening, but Gambhir looked angry as well. Coincidentally, when Gambhir was having the animated chat with the players, the official broadcasters played an old clip where he is saying that he would want the Indian team to be prepared to score 400 runs in a day and if required bat for two days to save a Test.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Anil Kumble has shown the mirror to Gambhir.

‘Have to back up those words’

"You just have to back up those words. You are up against the best side in world cricket today who have won the trophy (WTC). Can't have a better chance of showing your character and win. If we don't win at least we fight it out and ensure we don't lose. Yeah, those words are fine but you need it back it up with performance as well," said Kumble while on commentary.

At the time of filing the copy, India were reeling as South Africa have a 395-run lead. India have picked up three wickets on Day 3 yet the hosts are way behind in the game and would need a miracle to stage a comeback. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up two wickets, while Washington Sundar picked up a single wicket. Tristan Stubbs and Toni De Zorzi are in the middle. In all probability, SA are looking at a lead of 500 before declaring. Can India restrict them to under 450, that should ideally be their target now.