Gautam Gambhir Confused? Ex-India Star Slams Coach Over 'Lack Of Clarity' As Team India Gets Hit With Injury Crisis Ahead of 4th Test

India vs England: The Indian team is already trailing 2-1 in the ongoing five-match Test series, and to make matters worse - the side has been struck with an injury crisis. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh have been ruled out of the fourth Test at Manchester due to their respective injuries. Now, ahead of the Manchester Test, former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined in this matter. Gambhir reckoned Kamboj could have been picked earlier, but back then Harshit Rana was preferred and hence he believes with Gambhir, there is a ‘lack of clarity.’

"It's very interesting. There was a lot of chatter about Anshul Kamboj. He did well for India A as well, but when there was an opportunity earlier, the team management chose Harshit Rana first. Anshul was sent back home, and now we are learning about his name again," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

‘What actually goes on?’

"Harshit Rana is not there. Now you have to wonder, what actually goes on? How do you determine who to keep and who to let go of? If you talk about performances for India A, Anshul's performance was better, but you kept Harshit Rana looking at continuity," he added.

"If that was the case, then you should have kept Harshit Rana now as well. But he is not there; Anshul Kamboj is there. No clarity whatsoever," said Chopra.

India Look to Bounce Back at Manchester

Team India are already trailing in the five-match Test series following their heartbreaking loss at Lord's in the third Test. With Manchester Test round the corner, the management would have to take a few stern calls while picking the XI.