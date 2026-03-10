Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down Team India’s Game-Changing Moment In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched a 96-run victory over Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

With this triumph, India became the first team to win the prestigious ICC title on home soil and also made history by successfully defending the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

Gautam Gambhir Points Out India's Turning Point In T20 WC 2026

Speaking on Star Sports, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Sanju Samson for his 97-run knock against the West Indies, calling it the turning point of India’s campaign.

Advertisement

“It’s very difficult to say, but I still believe that Sanju’s 97 against West Indies was the turning point of this campaign because again, it was a virtual quarter-final and someone making a comeback who didn’t play four or five matches before the Zimbabwe game. Chasing 195 in a virtual quarter-final, irrespective of whatever the ground is, in a World Cup game, is never easy,” Gambhir said.

India secured a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the Super Eight fixture on March 1 at Eden Gardens. Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, scored at a strike rate of 194.00.

Advertisement

The head coach also lauded Samson’s composure and confidence during his majestic innings against the Caribbean side.

“With the ease and calmness that he batted, I think it gave us a lot of confidence in the group that now, probably, we are on the right track. Before that, there was a lot of talk that we play very aggressively in the bilaterals but not in ICC tournaments. After the West Indies game, when Sanju got going and how Ishan Kishan batted at three, I thought that a lot of things actually started taking shape,” he added.

India Crush New Zealand By 96 Runs In Final

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field, but Santner’s decision quickly backfired.

Sanju Samson (89 off 46) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) gave India a blistering start, putting together a 98‑run opening stand. After Abhishek’s dismissal, Samson forged another crucial 105‑run partnership with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25), keeping the momentum firmly with India.

James Neesham briefly swung the contest back towards New Zealand with a remarkable over, dismissing Samson, Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession.

In the closing stages, Shivam Dube played a clutch cameo, smashing five boundaries in the final over to lift India to 255/5. Neesham led the Kiwi bowling attack with three wickets but conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.50.

During the chase, New Zealand faltered against India’s disciplined bowling unit. The Black Caps struggled from the outset, with no batter able to mount a significant challenge. Tim Seifert (52 off 26) and Mitchell Santner (43 off 35) offered resistance but eventually fell to the Indian attack.