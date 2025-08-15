Not Shubman Gill; Suryakumar Yadav to Reportedly Lead India Squad in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: The India team for the upcoming Asia Cup is yet to be announced, but reports claim that Suryakumar Yadav would be in charge of the side. In between, there was much-talk about Shubman Gill being handed over the role, but that is not going to happen as per a report on TOI. Surya is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence where he is undergoing rehab following a sports hernia surgery.

As per social media pictures, Suryakumar has already started batting. While that is very good news for the side, it would now be interesting to see what happens to Gill. Also, a BCCI source confirmed that the squad would be announced on August 19.

‘Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson would be opening’

"Yes, the team for the Asia Cup will be picked on Aug 19 in Mumbai. The selection committee meeting will be followed by a press conference by chief selector, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar," a BCCI source said.

The source also gave a rough idea of what the squad could look like. He claimed that Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson would be opening the batting as expected. He said that Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer may not be in the squad.

"In fact, with India looking to persist with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Gill is currently struggling to even make it to the side. Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a great series in England, and middle-order bat Shreyas Iyer are likely not to be picked for the T20 side. Jaiswal has been told by the selectors to focus on red-ball cricket," a source revealed.

Asia Cup 2025