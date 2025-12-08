Gautam Gambhir Gets 'Don't Pick up so Many Fights' Suggestion From Aakash Chopra Ahead of T20I Series

Ind vs SA: Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been drawing unnecessary attention for his fiery press conferences recently. While he has been facing continuous backlash, Gambhir has finally got some sound suggestion from former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. As per Chopra, people wait for Gambhir to fail.

‘People then start waiting for Gautam to fail’

"Gautam came and he was very fiery. You expect that with Gautam. When he comes to press conferences, he speaks his heart out. I have a suggestion for Gautam. When you come so fiery, and when you go after an individual or something, people then start waiting for Gautam to fail. At times, it seems like you are setting yourself up for this kind of criticism," he said on his YouTube channel.

"It cannot be his (Gambhir's) mistake only when the team loses. One thing is certain with Gautam. His heart is at the right place, and he is a very passionate guy. He is always ready to fight for the country and the country's team. My only suggestion is don't fight. You have to please nobody. Don't pick up so many fights," Chopra added further.

Can India Win T20I Series?

The team was whitewashed in the red-ball format, but then they managed to bounce back in the three-match ODI series, winning it 2-1. Now, all eyes would be on the upcoming T20I series where the two teams will play five matches. These five matches would be important as there is the World Cup coming up as well in a few weeks time. The opening T20I would be played at the Barabati stadium on December 9. Both sides would like to get of to a winning start.