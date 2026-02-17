'Just Knock a Single': Abhishek Sharma Gets ‘Unsolicited Advice’ From India Icon Sunil Gavaskar After Pakistan Failure

Ind vs Pak: Ahead of India's final group-stage game against Netherlands on Wednesday, opener Abhishek Sharma has got some much-needed ‘unsolicited advice’ from India icon Sunil Gavaskar. The Indian opener is yet to get a run in the tournament after two outings.

He registered a first-ball duck against the USA in India's T20 World Cup opener, then he missed the clash against Namibia due to bad stomach. And then, against Pakistan he perished after four balls. As per Gavaskar, Abhishek should look for a single off the first ball of his innings and then look to take down the bowlers.

‘Knock a single first’

“One unsolicited advice to Abhishek Sharma. Just knock a single first, that’s it,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today. “Then you can start banging about after that. But just knock a single. Maybe take a quick single where your legs also move.”

“Look, the last couple of games, he got 0,0,0. I mean, one [run] is one, but it just gives you a feeling that okay, now I’ve got off the mark, let me now try to get back to my normal game," he added.

Can Abhishek Fire?

There is no doubt that Abhishek is due for a big one and he would hope he gets his rhythm back against the Netherlands so that he heads into the Super 8 with confidence on his side. Abhishek is a game-changer and India would need him to fire in the big games that lie ahead.