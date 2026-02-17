Shoaib Akhtar's Shameless U-Turn After Calling PCB's Mohsin Naqvi 'Illiterate'

India vs Pakistan: It was embarrassing to say the least as former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar did not even wait for a day before backtracking on what he said about Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi after loss against India. Akhtar said "incompetent and illiterate" while referring to Naqvi on an Indian channel. Few hours later, on a Pakistan news channel, he denied using such words for Naqvi.

‘My hint was not towards Mohsin Naqvi’

Speaking on Pakistani outlet ARY News, Rawalpindi Express explained that his usage of the words "incompetent and illiterate" was in the larger context of the game in Pakistan and not directed towards Mohsin Naqvi "bhai".

"The words 'incompetent and jaahil (illiterate)' that I used were not meant for Mohsin Naqvi bhai. It looked like I said those words for him. The incompetency topic I spoke about was from a broader perspective: that such a person can destroy any institution. My hint was not towards Mohsin Naqvi, but the top brass that is running international cricket. But the television channel twisted it. In the same programme, I also said that we should not say wrong things about Mohsin Naqvi, he is a good guy. He wants to help Pakistan cricket but does not get the right advice," Akhtar said on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sikandar Raza Is Cautious Ahead Of T20 World Cup Tie Against Ireland

Pakistan Hammered by India

India were ruthless in Colombo on Sunday night as they humiliated the Men in Green by 61 runs. It did not seem like Pakistan ever challenged India during the game. It was a clinical show from Suryakumar Yadav's men. With their final group-stage game against Namibia coming up, the Salman Agha-led side have to win it to make it through to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing tournament. For the unversed, with three wins out of three games - India has already qualified from Group A.