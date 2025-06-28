Gautam Gambhir Given Reality Check Ahead Of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Ex-India Opener Warns Head Coach Against Losing Another Overseas Series

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: The opening Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been an eye-opener for a young Indian team. Shubman Gill is leading India for the first time in Test matches and on an overseas tour. Fans and experts of the game haven't criticized the youngsters for the tactical decisions that he made on the field. Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, has been in the middle of a perfect storm of scrutiny, and now his ways are being questioned.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their shocking retirements before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and this leaves just Gautam Gambhir who is the leading man of the young Indian team. India dominated most of the sessions of the first Test match of the series, but despite four batsmen scoring five hundreds across two different innings, Shubman Gill and Co. found a way to concede the Test match to the hosts.

Akash Chopra Warns Gautam Gambhir Against the Worst

India scripted an unwanted record after conceding the first match to the hosts, England. This is the first time in the history of Test cricket that a team lost a match after scoring five centuries across two innings of a game. India's bowling is also to be blamed, and Jasprit Bumrah did not find ample support from the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

There are glaring question marks on Gautam Gambhir and the types of decisions that he has been taking for the team. Indian Test cricket is going through one of its toughest times, and former India cricketer Akash Chopra feels that Gambhir will be held accountable if India manages to lose the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

"Where are they going and what are they doing? Because the selectors feel that whatever the team management is asking for, it is being given. If this series doesn't go well, God forbid, I hope it goes well. I really want Indian cricket to do well. But if the England series doesn't go too well, then there will be a question mark," said Akash Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Indian Speedster Mukesh Kumar Blessed With Baby Boy, Post Goes Viral

Dissecting Gautam Gambhir's Test Record as the Head Coach of India