IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Face Jasprit Bumrah-Like Situation After Jofra Archer's Return From Injury, Pacer's Fitness Remains Under Scanner

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes' England continued their dominant show against India, who were tipped to be the favorites to win the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Shubman Gill's young Team India did fight valiantly and dominated most of the sessions of the opening match, but England put up a great show on the final day of the opening Test match and chased over 370 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. A total of 1,673 runs were scored in the match, and only 35 wickets fell during the Test match. Bowling remained a big concern for both the teams.

England, in particular, lacked the experience of a Stuart Broad or a James Anderson, and that showed in their bowling performances. England has earned themselves the reputation of chasing down big totals on the last day of Test matches, and they continued with their tradition.

Jofra Archer's Fitness Under Scanner for Second and Third Test

Jofra Archer is England's biggest bet going into the remaining four Test matches of the India vs England series, aka the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The 30-year-old is returning to play Test matches for England after a span of four years, as he has been dealing with injury issues constantly.

Archer is slated to play the second Test match of the series, but according to England & Wales Cricket Board Managing Director Rob Key, Archer might not play the third Test match. "Jofra is such a talent. He was straight on the money. Bowling on a slow pitch, with good pace. He ain't gonna forget how to bowl, so when we have that call, we're not concerned. He will be fit and available for both [Tests]. Whether he could play both, we'll find that out afterwards," said Key.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Miss Edgbaston Test