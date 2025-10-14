Rohit Sharma Won't be Missed in ODIs? Aakash Chopra's Bold Remark Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: With much speculation around Rohit Sharma's ODI career whether he will play the 2027 World Cup or not, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given a bold statement. As per Chopra, Rohit will not be missed. He reckons that would be the case because of the talented youngsters coming up the ranks like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma.

‘It’s just a question of when, not if’

“It’s just a question of when, not if. Yashasvi will play across formats very soon. He’s already impressed in T20Is and scored a century too. He’s been consistent in the IPL and was part of the T20 World Cup squad. After that, Shubman Gill moved ahead due to leadership responsibilities,” Chopra explained on his YouTube channel.

“Gill became part of the Asia Cup side, but Yashasvi’s turn will come. You can’t keep him waiting for long. There’s talk about Abhishek Sharma’s inclusion in ODIs, but I think Yashasvi should get his chance first. If he opens with Gill, people might not even miss Rohit,” he added.

What's Next For Rohit?

There is much speculation around his ODI future.