WATCH | Shubman Gill Copies Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni; Hands Trophy to N Jagadeesan During Celebrations in Heartwarming Move

Ind vs WI: India captain Shubman Gill was at the centre of it all on Tuesday as the team won it's first Test series under his leadership. India beat West Indies by seven wickets in Delhi to complete the whitewash over West Indies. After the win, Gill continued the legacy started by his predecessors - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He handed the trophy to N. Jagadeesan during celebrations after the win.

After the win, Gill admitted that it was ‘special’.

"It's a really big honour (to lead India), I'm kind of getting used to it. Managing all the players, leading this team is a great honour. It's about taking the right options in the given situation. I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in that game. And sometimes you have to take a bold decision, depending on which player can get you certain runs or can get you those wickets," Gill said after the win.

"When I'm going out there to bat, batting is something that I've been doing since I was 3 or 4 years old. So, when I want to go out there, I just want to make decisions as a batsman. The one thing that you always strive for is how can you make your team win a match. And as a batsman, when I'm going out there, that's the only thought that I have," Gill added.

Spotlight on Gill

Yes, spotlight would be on Gill as he would be leading the side in the limited overs format now in Australia.