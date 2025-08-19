Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  'Gautam Gambhir is Jealous of Him': Netizens React After BCCI Snubs Shreyas Iyer From India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Updated 19 August 2025 at 16:22 IST

'Gautam Gambhir is Jealous of Him': Netizens React After BCCI Snubs Shreyas Iyer From India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer did not get picked in the India squad and that is making all the headlines.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer
Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer | Image: ANI/ICC
Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad on Tuesday that will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming Asia Cup. While most of the squad was on predicted lines, it was surprising to see Shreyas Iyer not getting picked despite having a dream T20 season. Iyer led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final and he played an integral part in it as the leader and with the bat. He amassed 604 runs in 17 outings at a strike rate of 175.07. 

ALSO READ: Samson to Make Way For VC Gill in Ind's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025?

Gambhir Blocked Iyer's Entry? 

Most reckon the selectors and the BCCI have treated Iyer unfairly and have been partial towards Shubman Gill. Some also feel it is coach Gautam Gambhir who may have opposed Iyer's inclusion. Gambhir and Iyer formed a successful combination in 2024 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. But after clinching the title in 2024, Iyer was not retained by KKR and back then - most reckoned that was the case because of Gambhir. 

Here is how fans think Gambhir was behind Iyer's non-selection. 

India Hot Favourites

Team India, who are the defending champions, will start as hot contenders. 

ALSO READ: India Asia Cup 2025 And Women's WC Squad Announcement Highlights

The tournament starts from September 9. India play their tournament opener against UAE on September 10. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 16:21 IST

