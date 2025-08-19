Sanju Samson to Make Way For Vice-Captain Shubman Gill in India's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025?

Asia Cup 2025: It was interesting to see Shubman Gill being appointed as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025 by the Board of Control of Cricket in India. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav was there at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to make the announcement. The selection of Gill, that too as the vice-captain, now puts the cat amongst the pigeons. Now that he is the vice-captain of the team invariably means he would be in the playing XI.

Samson Makes Way For Gill?

So, who makes way? Up until now, reports claimed that the T20 side has a settled top-order and that no one would tinker it. But with Gill there, it will get tinkered. Will Sanju Samson be the casualty? As unfortunate as it may sound, there is a high possibility of that happening. Also, if that happens - Jitesh Sharma may be in the playing XI.

The other way to get Gill in the XI is make him bat at No. 3 and push Tilak Varma to the No. 5 spot. But again, all of this is bound to disturb a settled combination.

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Travelling Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel