Updated 20 August 2025 at 11:11 IST

Gautam Gambhir Labelled 'Hypocrite' After Shubman Gill Replaces Axar Patel as T20 Vice-Captain For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Coach Gautam Gambhir is facing the heat on social space after Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain of the side.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill
Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill | Image: ANI/ICC
Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the continental event and Shubman Gill being named as the vice-captain became the biggest talking point. One expected the BCCI would stick to Axar Patel for the vice-captain's job, but that did not happen. Not long back, on a popular show Gambhir had narrated how he was gutted because MS Dhoni had replaced him with Virat Kohli as the vice-captain. Fans reckon he has done the same now and is hence a ‘big hypocrite’. 

'Gambhir is a Big Hypocrite'

Reports claim that despite chief selector Ajit Agarkar not being in favour of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, it was Gambhir who pushed the India Test captain's case through. Most reckon Gambhir wants to groom Gill as India's future all-format captain and that is the reason why he backed him. Here is how fans are now reacting. 

Team India Favourites at Asia Cup 2025

There is no doubt that Team India, who are the defending champions, would start hot favourites. India will play their tournament opener on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai. 

The summit clash of the continental event will take place on September 28. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 11:05 IST

