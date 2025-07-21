Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Gautam Gambhir Likely to Make Bold Change, Kuldeep Yadav Reportedly Set to Replace Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy at Manchester

Updated 21 July 2025 at 14:15 IST

Gautam Gambhir Likely to Make Bold Change, Kuldeep Yadav Reportedly Set to Replace Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy at Manchester

India vs England: Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, India are reportedly set to include Kuldeep Yadav in the XI in place of injured Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Kuldeep Yadav (L), Gautam Gambhir (R)
Kuldeep Yadav (L), Gautam Gambhir (R) | Image: AP/ANI

India vs England: The touring Indian team find themselves in a tight spot ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester with injury concerns plaguing the side. Now, coach Gautam Gambhir would be sweating over whom to play at Old Trafford. As per an Indian Express report, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. 

Why Kuldeep's Inclusion is a Bold Move? 

This is certainly a bold move if it happens because Old Trafford historically assists fast bowlers as it has bounce and pace. 

ALSO READ: Kamboj or Thakur - Who Should Replace Nitish Reddy in Manchester Test?

But again, one also has to consider the fact that England are traditionally not the best against quality spin. It remains to be seen if Gambhir is ready to take the bold call. Mind you, Kuldeep has not played a single Test, so would be fairly fresh. 

Published 21 July 2025 at 14:14 IST