Gautam Gambhir Likely to Make Bold Change, Kuldeep Yadav Reportedly Set to Replace Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy at Manchester

India vs England: The touring Indian team find themselves in a tight spot ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester with injury concerns plaguing the side. Now, coach Gautam Gambhir would be sweating over whom to play at Old Trafford. As per an Indian Express report, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace injured Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Why Kuldeep's Inclusion is a Bold Move?

This is certainly a bold move if it happens because Old Trafford historically assists fast bowlers as it has bounce and pace.