'Gautam Gambhir Made Him Retire': Fans Troll India Head Coach on His Post For Virat Kohli After Ex-Captain's Untimely Test Retirement

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain retired from Test cricket recently and now head coach Gautam Gambhir is getting trolled as fans reckon he was behind Kohli's abrupt call. Kohli, who is arguably the best to have ever held a bat, took to Instagram on Monday and made his decision public. Gambhir spoke of the existent ‘superstar’ culture in the Indian dressing-room after the loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.