sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Virat Kohli | Support Pours In For Vikram Misri | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | India Unmasks Pakistan | IPL 2025 Revised Schedule |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Gautam Gambhir Made Him Retire': Fans Troll India Head Coach on His Post For Virat Kohli After Ex-Captain's Untimely Test Retirement

Updated May 12th 2025, 13:47 IST

'Gautam Gambhir Made Him Retire': Fans Troll India Head Coach on His Post For Virat Kohli After Ex-Captain's Untimely Test Retirement

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain retired from Test cricket recently and now head coach Gautam Gambhir is getting trolled as fans reckon he was behind Kohli's abrupt call.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Virat Kohli Retires
Virat Kohli Retires | Image: AP

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain retired from Test cricket recently and now head coach Gautam Gambhir is getting trolled as fans reckon he was behind Kohli's abrupt call. Kohli, who is arguably the best to have ever held a bat, took to Instagram on Monday and made his decision public. Gambhir spoke of the existent ‘superstar’ culture in the Indian dressing-room after the loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

ALSO READ: 'Shame on You, BCCI': Indian Board Faces Heat While Thanking Virat Kohli

And of course, no one is a bigger superstar than Kohli. This is a major reason why fans believe Gambhir was very much behind Kohli's untimely call. 

Following Kohli's untimely call, Gambhir took to social media to pay tribute to India's former Test captain. Gambhir's post read: "A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…."

‘Man with lion’s passion’ - Gambhir on Kohli

Meanwhile, 

Published May 12th 2025, 13:45 IST