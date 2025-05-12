'Shame on You, BCCI': Indian Cricket Board Faces Heat While Thanking Virat Kohli Over Retirement From Tests

Virat Kohli Retires: It is certainly an ‘end of an era’ that India's premier batter for over a decade in whites, Virat Kohli has retired. While it seems untimely as he is just 36 and super fit, one reckons the Board of Control for Cricket in India played a massive role in Kohli's call. Earlier, when the whispers started doing the rounds - BCCI claimed they were confident of making Kohli change his mind.

But later it was understood that there was no such talk between the Indian board and Kohli. Now that Kohli has officially taken to Instagram and announced his retirement, the Indian board has paid a tribute to him but fans are not linking it.

Fans are bashing the Indian board over their thanking post for Kohli. Here is how BCCI thanked Kohli.

“𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶! 🙌 An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! 🫡🫡 @imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!” the BCCI post read.

Now they are facing the heat.

BCCI TROLLED

Meanwhile, Kohli will continue to feature in ODIs and in the IPL. With Kohli gone, it will be interesting to see who is trusted at the crucial No. 4 spot in Test cricket, which he made his own over the years.