'Gautam Gambhir Must Keep His Harshit Rana Favouritism Aside': Fans React After Arshdeep Singh Shines During Ind-Aus 3rd T20I

Ind vs Aus: Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, playing his first game of the five-match T20I series in place of Harshit Rana, came good at Hobart in the 3rd T20I on Sunday as he picked up three wickets and was the best bowler on display for the visitors. He was not picked for the first two games and now the move of picking Rana over him is being questioned.

ALSO READ: ICC Provides Official Update On The Rain Delay In IND vs SA WC Game

Arshdeep has remained the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world and hence his non-selection seemed surprising for everyone. Fans are now reacting to the move and requesting India coach Gautam Gambhir to stop the favouritism.

'Gautam Gambhir Must Keep His Harshit Rana Favouritism Aside'

Meanwhile, Arshdeep picked up three crucial wickets while conceding 35 runs. He picked up the big wicket of Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. But despite Arshdeep's good show with the ball, Australia scored 186 for six in their 20 overs after being put into bat. Tim David was the highest scorer. He scored 74 off 38 balls, while Stoinis hit 64 off 39 balls.

Advertisement

Can India Level it up?

At the time of filing the copy, India are 53 for one in 4.4 overs. India have got off to a flyer, but they have lost the crucial wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle. They would look to carry on for as long as possible.