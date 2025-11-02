Republic World
  • IND-W vs SA-W: ICC Provides Official Update On The Rain Delay In India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Updated 2 November 2025 at 15:59 IST

IND-W vs SA-W: ICC Provides Official Update On The Rain Delay In India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Rain continues to play spoilsport in the ICC Women's ODI WC final to be played between India and South Africa

Jishu Bhattacharya
Rain In DY Patil Stadium
Rain In DY Patil Stadium | Image: Associated Press

Rain continues to play spoilsport in the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup final. There are also a few puddles in the ground which will delay the proceedings even further. The game will start loosing overs from 5 PM. The cu off time for a twenty over game is 9:08 PM IST.

Rain Update on ICC's website | Image: icc.com

(More to follow…)

