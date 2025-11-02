Updated 2 November 2025 at 15:59 IST
IND-W vs SA-W: ICC Provides Official Update On The Rain Delay In India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final
Rain continues to play spoilsport in the ICC Women's ODI WC final to be played between India and South Africa
Rain In DY Patil Stadium | Image: Associated Press
Rain continues to play spoilsport in the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup final. There are also a few puddles in the ground which will delay the proceedings even further. The game will start loosing overs from 5 PM. The cu off time for a twenty over game is 9:08 PM IST.
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 15:52 IST