Gautam Gambhir Not in Favour of Shreyas Iyer Replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's Next T20 Captain. Report Reveals Shocking Details

India's Next T20 Captain: While the race has heated up once the Board of Control of Cricket in India mentioned that Suryakumar Yadav has been removed as the T20 captain, it seems there is a problem. The top contenders emerging to take over from Suryakumar are Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer. The problem is, coach Gautam Gambhir is reluctant in picking Iyer as the captain, a report on a leading agency claims.

‘Gambhir has certain reservations about Shreyas’

The report indicates Gambhir holds reservations about Shreyas, stemming from their time at KKR in 2024 when Gambhir was mentor and Shreyas publicly said he was underappreciated. It adds that while Gambhir’s preference is Sanju Samson due to his T20 World Cup knockout performances, the selection panel remains unconvinced about the sustained consistency of both Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav took over as India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win in the West Indies. Unfortunately, Suryakumar's form with the bat in 2025 was poor and that continued on in the T20 World Cup and then the IPL. It is clear that things now look very bad for Suryakumar as his spot in the side will also be under threat now.

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