Suryakumar Yadav SACKED as Team India's T20 Captain. Reason Behind Fallout With BCCI Selectors

Team India: In what came as a shocking piece of news on Wednesday evening, Suryakumar Yadav was sacked as the captain of the T20 side that just won the World Cup. The question is - is the piece of news actually shocking or was the writing on the wall? The latter would probably be the right answer.

SKY-FALL

And it is also understood that a solid IPL could have saved the blushes for Suryakumar, but that was not to be as he had an IPL to forget. In 13 matches this season, he amassed merely 270 runs at an average of 20.77. These numbers certainly do not do justice to the talent former world No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar is. It is also understood that he could have saved his job as the selectors did not want to remove him, but his form let him down.

He was appointed as the captain of the T20 side just after Rohit Sharma led the side to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. There is no doubt that Surya had earned his spot as the captain after being the premier batter in the format for nearly three years between 2021 and 2024.

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But just after being appointed as the T20 captain, there was a slump in form in 2025, and that continued on. There was an odd good knock here and there which reminded one and all of the quality he had, but largely he was inconsistent. His form hit rock bottom in the Asia Cup in 2025, yet the selectors had no other option and had to persist with him hoping that he would arrest the slump as the World Cup was to be played in a few months time. After that, he did well in India's first game at the World Cup against the USA, but then could not carry that momentum forward.

India did go on to win the marquee event, but Surya's form was raising eyebrows and by then there were already whispers about his removal.

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