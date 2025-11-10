IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma Joins South Africa Squad In Kolkata Ahead of 1st Test Match Against India

India vs South Africa: With just days left before the start of the two-match Test series against India, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma arrived in Kolkata and joined the rest of the Proteas squad.

The all-format series will begin with the Tests, starting from Friday, November 14, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test match of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22. After the conclusion of the Test series, the three ODIs and five T20s will be played.

South African players have arrived in Kolkata after completing the all-format series in Pakistan.

South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Reach Kolkata From Bengaluru

According to a report from PTI, the first batch of the South Africa squad, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and head coach Shukri Conrad, arrived on November 9. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma arrived in Kolkata from Bengaluru after the end of the unofficial Test.

South Africa's local manager confirmed that most of the squad have arrived in Kolkata before the series.

"Bavuma, along with another player and a few officials, arrived this morning from Bengaluru. Most of the squad, including the head coach, had already checked in on Sunday," South Africa's local manager told PTI.

The team manager added that the Proteas are likely to start their practice at Eden Gardens from Tuesday.

"So, South Africa now have their full contingent in. There's no activity scheduled at the Eden today... Most likely, both teams will have their first training session on Tuesday," the team manager added.

Temba Bavuma Takes Part In Unofficial Test Against India A

During the two-match Test series against Pakistan, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma sustained a calf strain, which forced him to stay off the field. Bavuma returned to action during the second unofficial Test against India A in Bengaluru.