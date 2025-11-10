Gautam Gambhir Outlines Plans For Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup: 'We're Still Not At Our Target For The T20 World Cup'

Defending world champions India secured their first T20I series on Australian soil, proving their dominance once again. India will defend their T20 World Cup title on their home soil next year, and Surya Kumar Yadav's Men In Blue will be put through paces by opponent teams.

Gautam Gambhir Lays Out Plans For T20 World Cup

Under Rahul Dravid's guidance, India ended their prolonged title drought and Rohit Sharma Co tame South Africa to lift their 2nd T20 World Cup title. India have locked the number one position in the ICC rankings for a while, and second-placed Australia too couldn't really pose a challenge.

The likes of Abhisehk Sharma and Washington Sundar have proved to be quite effective, but head coach Gautam Gambhir doesn't want to take things for granted. In a video posted by BCCI, he said, “Our dressing room has been very transparent and honest, and we aim to maintain that. I think we're still not at our target for the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, the players understand the importance of being fit. We have three months left to reach where we need to be.”

Shubman Gill Didn't Impress In T20Is

Shubman Gill was reintroduced to the starting XI, but the newly appointed ODI captain wasn't at his best in the shortest format. Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't a part of the T20I squad, while Sanju Samson didn't get many chances to prove his worth. Gill is the most likely candidate to succeed Suryakumar in T20Is, as India will surely have a single captain across the formats.

Gill started his Test captaincy on an impressive note, having led India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series in England. India will now take on South Africa in a two-match Test series.