'Ravindra Jadeja Should be Retained': Ex-CSK Legend Suresh Raina Warns Franchise Amid IPL 2026 Trade Talks

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals is looking to get allrounder Ravindra Jadeja onboard but will that happen? Will Chennai Super Kings be willing to release a proven match-winner to acquire Sanju Samson? With trade talks heating up, former CSK star Suresh Raina has warned the franchise to not release Jadeja. Calling Jadeja as a ‘gun’ player, Raina also asked the franchise to retain Noor Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the ace allrounder.

'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there'

"Noor Ahmad should be retained. He's a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there."

He also went onto mention the players CSK could release.

"Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too. There are a lot of players available in the mini-auction who can provide the same combination for the team. These players got their chances last year, and we saw how they played. So, probably CSK will have to look for someone new," he added.

What Happens to Jadeja?