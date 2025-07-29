'Wildcard' Approach In Play As Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Gains Attention, Kuldeep Yadav In Fray To Feature In 5th Test: Report

India's power-packed performance will be a massive confidence booster ahead of the 5th and final Test at the Oval. Shubman Gill and Co. pulled off a brilliant draw against England at Old Trafford, and the priority will be to restore parity in the five-match Test series.

India Might Take Up ‘Wildcard’ Approach For Jasprit Bumrah

With the series on the line, India are expected to unleash their best playing XI to have any chance in the last Test match. Jasprit Bumrah has been India's bowling spearhead across the three formats, but the 31-year-old's persistent injury concerns have forced the BCCI to take up a cautious approach regarding his workload management. It was pre-decided that the fast bowler would be a part of three Test matches to provide much-needed rest to his body.

But as per a Times of India report, team management could ponder using Bumrah in the last Test. India didn't have to bowl in the second innings, which means Bumrah had additional time for rest, and it could work in his favour as he has been India's primary wicket-taker in the red-ball format. Gautam Gambhir already hinted that they are yet to take a call on Bumrah's availability, and the picture will be clearer in the next few hours.

Kuldeep Yadav Could Be Included In 5th Test Match

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't had any involvement in the four Test matches so far, and as per the TOI report, Kuldeep Yadav could finally get his chance at the Oval. Wrist spinners can grind out an advantage from any surface, and the Indian team wants to add more wicket-taking options to the team.