WATCH | Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Jibe at Couple Doing Their Wedding Shoot: 'Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the best white-ball player of the era, is getting ready for his next assignment that is against South Africa. Rohit is currently in Mumbai and was spotted on Monday. The former India captain was in a good mood as he was seen dancing after spotting a couple doing their wedding shoot. When Rohit saw the couple busy in their shoot, he played a popular Bollywood song: ‘Mere Yaar ki Shaadi hai’. He was also dancing to the song which was heartwarming to see. The fans are loving it as the clip has now gone viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Shares Encouraging Update Following Injury In Australia

The couple were seen thanking Rohit for his heartwarming gesture. Surely, Rohit made the moment special for the couple who would treasure it forever.

What's Next For Rohit?

Rohit returned to international cricket last month in the ODIs against Australia. In that three-match series, he did well.

Advertisement

After failing to get among the runs in the first game, Rohit hit a fifty and an unbeaten century in the final ODI at the SCG. Rohit would feature in the upcoming ODIs versus South Africa in India.

Advertisement